‘Note to self’: Voter ID reminders broadcast ahead of 2024 general election

Adverts reminding voters to bring ID to the polling station have been broadcast ahead of the general election.

This year is the first time in the UK that everybody wanting to vote in person at a general election will have to show a correct form of ID before casting a ballot.

Not all types of photo ID will be accepted at polling stations, but a passport, driving licence or blue badge are valid.

Other forms of permitted ID include an Older Person’s or Disabled Person’s Bus Pass and an identity card bearing the Proof of Age Standards Scheme hologram (a PASS card).