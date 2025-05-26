George Floyd's family pay tribute on fifth anniversary of his death

George Floyd was remembered with love, grief, and powerful words on the fifth anniversary of his death.

His siblings, civil rights attorney Ben Crump, and Reverend Al Sharpton gathered at Houston Memorial Gardens on Sunday (25 May) to pay tribute to the man whose death sparked a global movement for racial justice.

“You use George Floyd, his life and his death to symbolize the pain, lawlessness and brutality that had been long ignored, and we gave him his rest here in these grounds,” Sharpton prayed.

Smiling, Floyd’s four-year-old great-niece Arianna Delane said: “My uncle means so much to me, and I love him.”