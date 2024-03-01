Moment climate protestor disrupts George Galloway by-election victory speech

This is the moment George Galloway is interrupted by a climate protestor during his Rochdale by-election victory speech.

The Workers Party of Great Britain leader, who received just under 40 percent of the vote, stated he planned to put Rochdale councillors “on notice” to “clean the town hall up” at the local elections in May, when the incident took place on Friday (1 March).

The heckler can be heard accusing Mr Galloway of being a “climate change denier” before confetti is thrown over him.