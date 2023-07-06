Officer pulls driver from burning car in dramatic bodycam footage

A police sheriff freed a driver from a crashed car as it was engulfed in flames in the brush off the side of a highway in Georgia.

Footage shared by the Chandler County Sheriff’s Office shows Sergeant Ashleigh Taylor responding to the scene.

A crashed vehicle can be seen off the road in brush with smoke pouring out of it.

Sergeant Taylor uses a baton to break a window on the vehicle before calling for the driver to remove her seat belt and get out of the car if she can.

As the underside of the vehicle bursts into flames, the driver is pulled from the car.