Train carriages were left scattered across the track after a train derailed in south Georgia on Monday.

Aerial footage, shared by the Douglas Fire Department, shows the aftermath of the incident, which also left diesel spilling onto the ground.

The Douglas Police Department confirmed that no one was injured during the derailment and there were also no hazardous materials aboard the train.

CSX Transportation crews have been directing a cleanup operation in recent days, as well as working to investigate what caused the derailment.

