Car flies through the air after launching off back of stationary tow truck

This is the dramatic moment a motorist was sent flying into the air after they drove up a tow truck's ramp at speed in Georgia.

Footage released by the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office shows officers responding to the scene of a crash on 24 May.

As deputies respond to the scene, a tow truck is seen on the other side of the road.

A car speeds onto the truck's ramp, seemingly unaware of the stationary vehicle, launching into the air and crashing down.

Georgia State Patrol confirmed to WSB-TV that the driver survived the crash but was taken to hospital with serious injuries.