This is the moment divers accidentally stumble across a ghostly navy ship wreckage as it emerges from the depths of ocean.

Charles Kohnen was taking a client for a refresher dive aboard their SEAmagine submersible when, at around 245m deep, a large bow of a ship came out of the darkness.

He said: “With the submersible’s underwater lights shining on the wreck, it really was like seeing a white ghost of a ship coming out of the darkness right beside us.“

After some research, the divers found the ship, named San Salvador II, had been part of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force and had spent years tackling the drugs trade in the Caribbean.

It sank in a storm in 1999 following an engine fire, with no casualties.