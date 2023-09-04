The Education Secretary Gillian Keegan was played a viral clip of her swearing on a “hot mic” over the school concrete row live on the news.

Sky News presenter, Sophie Ridge joked “I wasn’t sure she was going to turn up”, before playing the clip to the palpably uncomfortable minister.

In the clip, Ms Keegan appeared unaware she was still being recorded. She said: “Does anyone ever say, you know what, you’ve done a f****** good job because everyone else has sat on their arse and done nothing?”

The Education Secretary took part in a series of broadcast interviews on Monday morning (4 September) about the decision to fully or partially close schools in England because of safety concerns about concrete used to build some buildings.