Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:28
Hot mic records Gillian Keegan saying others ‘have been sat on their a***s’ over collapsing schools crisis
Education secretary Gillian Keegan has been recorded on camera suggesting others “have been sat on their a***s” over the school Raac crisis.
Ms Keegan had been speaking to ITV News as it was confirmed there could potentially be hundreds more schools affected by the concrete scandal.
However, in the moments after her interview had finished, Ms Keegan was recorded criticising others.
"Does anyone ever say, you know what, you've done a f***ing good job because everyone else has sat on their a**** and done nothing," she said.
She added: "Any sign of that, no?"
