Moment toddler pulled from 50ft-deep well after 18-hour rescue mission in Thailand

A toddler was rescued after she became trapped for 18 hours in a 50ft-deep well in Thailand on Monday, 6 February.

The 19-month-old child fell down the shaft wile playing in Tak province near the Myanmar border.

An overnight rescue operation was launched after the girl’s parents, who had been working in a field, informed authorities of what had happened.

The toddler was pulled from the well on Tuesday morning and taken to hospital where she was treated for minor injuries.

“She has signs of fatigue but still has good vital signs,” Ratsaran Ketsoising, local police chief, told AFP.

