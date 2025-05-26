Daredevils have thrown themselves down a steep hill in the annual death-defying Gloucestershire cheese rolling race.

Brave competitors sprinted, tripped and tumbled down Cooper’s Hill in Brockworth to try and win the 8lb double Gloucester.

The recent dry weather had made the racetrack harder and slower but more dangerous for the competitors.

The winner of the first men’s downhill race was German Tom Kopke, 23, from Munich, who retained the title he won last year.

“It was crazy. This year was different,” Mr Kopke, who runs his own YouTube channel said.

Rebel cheese rollers have been staging their own unofficial event after health and safety fears caused the official competition to be cancelled in 2010.