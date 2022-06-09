Gove says he 'doesn't know' how many people will benefit from new housing policy

Michael Gove has failed to confirm how many people will benefit from the government's plans to allow people claiming housing benefit to use their benefit payments to pay for mortgages.

The housing secretary said he did not know how many people the policy would affect when questioned by Julia Hartley-Brewer on Talk TV on Thursday morning (9 June).

In response to Hartley-Brewer, Gove asked the presenter how many people would be listening to her show the following morning.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.