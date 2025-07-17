CCTV footage caught the moment a suspected thief snatched a vintage Chanel bag from its TikTok influencer owner as she dined at a restaurant in Notting Hill.

Fitness influencer Grace Beverley, 28, shared video to TikTok on Tuesday (15 July) showing the businesswoman sitting outside for food at Zephyr restaurant when the alleged thief approaches.

The individual, who was already carrying a range of bags, walks past Beverley, who was mid-conversation with her sister, before turning back around and sitting at the table behind her.

He then appears to rearrange his bags before reaching over and taking Ms Beverley’s bag which was between her feet.

Talking about the ordeal, she said that was shocked by the theft as considers herself an “observant” person.