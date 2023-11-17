Gracie Spinks’s killer seen on CCTV hours before fatally stabbing her

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

CCTV footage has shown the killer of Gracie Spinks loading his car and travelling to the location where he fatally stabbed her and is then believed to have taken his own life.

Michael Sellers, 35, was found by a jury to have unlawfully killed Ms Spinks, 23, by stabbing her 10 times as she tended to her horse at Blue Lodge Farm, Duckmanton, Derbyshire, on 18 June 2021.

The inquest into Ms Spinks’ death, which concluded on Thursday 16 November, heard that Sellers had become “obsessed” with her after the pair met at work in 2020 and was reported to police over stalking concerns.

After killing Ms Spinks, Sellers’ body was found 150 metres away, with coroner Matthew Kewley telling Chesterfield Coroner’s Court that he appeared to have inhaled helium.