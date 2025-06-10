Footage has captured the moment gun shots can be heard inside a classroom at a school in Austria, before armed police stormed the building to rescue students inside.

This video shows officers evacuating terrified pupils following a mass shooting at the school in Dreierschuetzengasse in the city of Graz shortly before 10am on Tuesday (10 June).

Police confirmed nine victims had been killed, and the perpetrator was also dead. Police said there was only one shooter involved.

At least 28 others were injured in the rampage.

Austrian chancellor Christian Stocker said there were no words to describe the pain being felt across the country following the attack.