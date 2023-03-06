Greek prime minister apologises for deadly train disaster that killed almost 60

The Greek prime minister has apologised for the deadliest train crash in the country’s history.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed his remorse for any responsibility the government may bear for the collision.

The crash saw 57 people lose their lives, many of them university students making their way back from a holiday weekend.

A station manager is accused of mistakenly guiding two trains travelling head-on to the same track.

Athens saw clashes on Sunday, 5 March, following public uproar.

