Greece and Turkey wildfires: Is it safe to travel to popular holiday hotspots?

Greece and Turkey continue to battle major wildfires amid a severe heatwave.

Temperatures reached 42.4C in central Greece at the weekend, with emergency services battling fires in the Peloponnese area of Athens and on the popular tourist islands of Kytheria and Crete.

Turkey has also recorded its highest temperatures as fires continue to rage in the forested mountains surrounding Bursa. Thousands of residents have been evacuated.

The highway linking Bursa to the capital, Ankara, is also closed as surrounding forests burn.

The Independent’s travel correspondent Simon Calder explains the latest advice if you are due to travel this summer.