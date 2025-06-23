Wildfires are ravaging a Greek holiday island as fire crews battle blazes and dozens of people are evacuated.

Fire crews are battling the large fire on Greece’s eastern Aegean island of Chios, as strong winds spread flames and thick smoke through forest and farmland, damaging warehouses, threatening homes, and forcing evacuations in 16 settlements as a precaution.

The fire broke out around midday in central Chios on Sunday (22 June) and quickly spread across three fronts

Around 140 firefighters with 15 engines, along with 70 forest commandos, were deployed to contain the blaze, according to local media reports.

Power outages were reported in several parts of the island.