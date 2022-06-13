Grenfell in numbers on fifth anniversary of fire

Tuesday 14 June marks the fifth anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire, in which 72 residents lost their lives.

In the five years since the deadliest structural blaze in the United Kingdom since 1988, the government has promised £5.1 billion to replace unsafe cladding in buildings across England.

Four housing secretaries have presided over the response to the fire in the five years since.

A total of 201 households who survived the disaster were forced to relocate and five years on, three of those are still in temporary homes.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.