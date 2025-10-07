Watch: Greta Thunberg addresses Israeli deportation in first video after release

Greta Thunberg has spoken out after landing in Greece on Monday, 6 October, following her deportation from Israel alongside 170 other members of the Global Sumud Flotilla.

The Swedish climate activist, 22, was part of an international flotilla of 42 boats that were intercepted by Israel last week. The flotilla was seeking to break Israel’s naval blockade of Gaza and deliver a symbolic amount of aid to the famine-stricken territory.

Israel said it deported members of the flotilla, sending them to Greece and Slovakia.

In an Instagram video, Ms Thunberg said Israel's blocking of the flotilla delivering aid violated international law.