Chris Philp demanded that Angela Rayner apologise for Sir Keir Starmer’s “far-right bandwagon” remark on grooming gangs during a fiery Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday (18 June).

Facing off at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday (18 June), the shadow home secretary told the deputy prime minister that “standing up for rape victims is not far right” and asked for an apology for the remarks made by the prime minister in January.

In January, Sir Keir accused Kemi Badenoch of jumping on a bandwagon in her calls for a new inquiry into grooming gangs.

The PM has now confirmed that he will order a new public inquiry into grooming gangs despite previously dismissing calls from opponents.