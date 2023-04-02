Watch: Quick-thinking train passengers bravely pin down gunman on platform

Watch the moment Quick-thinking train passengers bravely apprehend a gunman on a platform.

Footage captures two people pinning the alleged gunman down after a 19-year-old man was shot in the arm on the busy Philadephia train on March 31.

The passengers pinned the suspect and their gun to the ground while they waited for police to arrive.

A Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) spokesperson and police officer confirmed a person was taken into custody.

Police said they recovered a gun and that charges against the suspected shooter were pending.

