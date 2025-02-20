Hamas made Israeli hostage Eli Sharabi speak about seeing his wife and daughters while the group knew they were dead, Mr Sharabi's brother-in-law has said.

The 52-year-old appeared frail as he was released on 8 February. He had been taken captive from Kibbutz Beeri by militants during the October 7 2023 Hamas attack.

Stephen Brisley told Sky News that Hamas made Mr Sharabi speak about how much he was looking forward to being reunited with his wife Lianne and teenage daughters Noiya and Yahel, and a soldier later told him they had been murdered.