Hamas has returned the bodies of four hostages, including the two youngest captives seized in its 7 October 2023 attack on Israel.

The Palestinian militants said the bodies of 10-month-old Kfir Bibas and his four-year-old brother Ariel, along with their mother Shiri Bibas, were handed over on Thursday (20 February) under the ceasefire agreement reached last month.

The fourth body was said to be that of journalist and peace activist Oded Lifshitz, who was 83 when he and his wife Yocheved were taken captive by Hamas 15 months ago.

The Bibas family, including their father Yarden, who was returned to Israel in a hostage exchange earlier this month, were abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz, close to the Gaza border.