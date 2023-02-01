Moment 5ft boulder narrowly misses woman after crashing through Hawaii home

Security footage shows the moment a huge boulder narrowly missed a woman after smashing into her Hawaii home on Sunday, 29 January.

Honolulu fire officials said the 5-foot tall rock crashed through a wall, living room, a second wall, and ended up in a bedroom.

The home belongs to the Sasaki family, who told Hawaii News Now that they moved into the property earlier in January.

Caroline Sasaki, who is in the video, told the outlet that she couldn’t see the boulder when it crashed.

“All I heard was the boom,” she said.

Sign up for our newsletters.