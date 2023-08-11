Hawaii Governor Josh Green says the wildfires in Lahaina have been “catastrophic” and caused “utter devastation.

His address to the public comes as the death toll from the wildfires jumps to 53. Green said: “What we saw was likely the largest natural disaster in Hawaii state history. We are seeing loss of life. As you know, the number has been rising and we will continue to see loss of life.”

Green admitted it’s going to take “many years” to rebuild Lahaina.

He said: “It does appear like a bomb went off and all of those buildings virtually are going to have to be rebuilt. It will be a new Lahaina.”