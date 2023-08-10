Hawaii: Before and after satellite images show scale of ferocious wildfires

Homes and businesses flattened, scorched boats in the harbor and leafless skeletons of charred trees.

These satellite images show the sheer scale of destruction and devastation the wildfire in Hawaii has caused.

The wildfire tore through the heart of the Hawaiian island of Maui in darkness Wednesday, reducing much of a historic town to ash and forcing people to jump into the ocean to flee the flames. At least six people died and dozens were wounded.

Aerial video from coastal Lahaina also shows dozens of homes and businesses flattened, including on Front Street, a popular tourist spot.