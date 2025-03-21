Young band returning to UK fear they will miss exams after Heathrow Airport chaos

A young band returning to the UK following a tour in Sydney fear they will miss exams after getting caught up in the closure chaos at Heathrow Airport.

Gavin Dawkins, Harry Menton and Iona Lynch, members of indie rock band Cliffords, were on board a flight from Singapore to Heathrow when the aircraft was forced to divert to London Gatwick on Friday morning (21 March).

The diversion occurred after the airport was forced to close following a huge blaze at a nearby west London electricity substation.

The band now need to make their way back to Cork, but fear the delays and cancellations will mean they miss their college exams.