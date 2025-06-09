Moment man chased across Heathrow Airport tarmac as he runs around moving planes

This is the moment a man is chased across the runway at Heathrow Airport, weaving in between airplanes.

The incident was captured live on the YouTube channel Big Jet TV on Sunday (8 June).

The person behind the camera can be heard saying: “What's going on here? Why would there be people running across the [tarmac]? What's this all about? That is not right.”

A Heathrow spokesperson said: “Working with partners, we quickly resolved an incident at the airport involving an individual who accessed the Airfield Taxiway. The individual has been removed from the airport. The airport continued to operate as normal and passengers travelled as planned.”