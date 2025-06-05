Watch the moment a celebrating high school graduate backflips and kicks a fellow student in the face during a graduation ceremony in Florida on Sunday (1 June).

South Plantation High School senior students were accepting their diplomas on stage when one elated student jumped into a backflip.

He then collided with the girl behind him, who had moments prior been all smiles as she waited eagerly to collect her certificate.

She quickly fell to the floor with her mortarboard hat sent flying, with shocked students around her helping her get back up to her feet.