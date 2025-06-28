Moment high school graduate gets dream job offer mid ceremony

This is the moment a high school graduate got offered their dream teaching job whilst up on stage during the ceremony in New Jersey.

Miguel Rodriguez Bermudez was walking off the stage with his diploma in hand when he was ushered back and told he would be receiving a $74,000-a-year teaching contract.

In footage shared by the Newark Board of Education on Wednesday (25 June), the 19-year-old can be seen clasping his hand to his mouth in shock as he sinks to the floor.

Addressing the overjoyed teenager, Newark Public Schools Superintendent Roger León said: “This is why this happens, your single mom and all of the sacrifices that she did.

“To all the single moms out there, you keep working hard because greatness comes your way,” he added.