Kamala Harris visits site of Chicago 4 July mass shooting

Kamala Harris has vowed for "justice" after visiting the site of the Highland Park 4 July mass shooting.

The vice president and her husband Doug Emhoff met with city leaders and first responders on Tuesday (5 July).

Seven people died after a gunman opened fire on an Independence Day parade from a rooftop on Monday (4 July).

Police have arrested a 22-year-old man, Robert E Crimo III, in connection with the shooting.

"So sorry for what you all experienced. And the pain, the suffering. This should never have happened", Harris said.

