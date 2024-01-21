Rare Roman armour to go on display after experts complete ‘ancient jigsaw puzzle’

An “incredibly rare” piece of Roman armour from the second century has been reconstructed from dozens of fragments.

The brass arm guard, owned by National Museums Scotland, will be seen for the first time in its entirety in nearly 2,000 years when it goes on loan next month to the British Museum in London for its exhibition, Legion: Life In The Roman Army.

Conservators spent weeks reconstructing the arm guard, which is the most intact example of its kind and is one of only three known from the whole Roman Empire.