Labour will set 70 per cent homeowning target if elected, Keir Starmer announces

A Labour government will set a target to ensure 70 per cent of Britons own their own homes, Sir Keir Starmer has said.

The party will also help “real” first-time buyers onto the property ladder with a new mortgage guarantee scheme, ensuring they can jump ahead of buy-to-let landlords or second homeowners.

“My message is this: If you are grafting every hour to buy your own home, Labour is on your side. Labour is the party of home ownership in Britain today,” Mr Starmer said during his conference speech.

