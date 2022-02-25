Huge explosions seen in sky above Kyiv

As the attack on Ukraine rages on, videos have shown huge explosions in the sky right above the country’s capital city, Kyiv.

One clip shows a light dropping from the sky and on to city buildings, before a large bang is heard.

Various sirens and alarms can be heard in the clip too, which seems to be filmed from the window of someone in a not-too-distant flat.

On Thursday, 24 February, Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin, declared a “military operation” would take place against Ukraine.

Sign up to our free newsletters here