Humpback whale in Sydney Harbour treats commuters to a surprise

Watch the remarkable moment that a humpback whale is spotted in Sydney Harbour on Wednesday (16 July).

Eyewitness footage taken onboard a passing ferry shows the mammal poking above the waters at Circular Quay – Sydney’s central ferry terminal - before diving back down.

The appearance of the whale resulted in ferries having to be temporarily paused during the morning commute on advice of the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS).

Crews from the NPWS guarded the animal as it swam freely in the harbour until it left the area a few hours later, a NPWS spokesperson said.