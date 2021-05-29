Hundreds of people gathered in London on Saturday 29, May, in an effort to protest against the coronavirus vaccine rollout.

Many of the crowd in Parliament Square had travelled from outside the capital to attend the protest.

Some claimed the pandemic is a hoax while others carried placards reading "My body, my choice".

Smoke bombs and a firework were also set off.

One man, who did not give his name, told the PA news agency he had come "because I want to be free and I want you to be free and the Government are lying to us".