A satellite animation shows Category One Hurricane Flossie hurtling towards Mexico with powerful 75mph gale winds.

Footage shared by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows the hurricane gaining speed as it approaches Manzanillo, a port city in Mexico that is a popular tourist hotspot.

The tropical storm strengthened into a hurricane on Monday (30 June) night and is moving north-west at 10mph.

A tropical storm warning along the southwestern coast from Punta San Telmo to Playa Perula has been issued by the Mexican government.