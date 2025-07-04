Husband prepares bow and arrow in kitchen before attacking wife

A husband who attacked his wife with a bow and arrow can be seen brandishing the weapon on CCTV.

Footage released by North Yorkshire Police shows Stephen Carr, 57, walking through his kitchen with the weapon, with a later clip showing him taking a knife out from a drawer, which he then proceeded to stab his wife Lorna in the back with.

Another clip shows police officers arriving at the property in Strensall, near York, as Carr sat in his garden shed as they arrested him.

Carr, who was found guilty of attempted murder after a trial, was jailed for 17 years on Wednesday (2 July) and told he would serve an additional three years on licence following his release.