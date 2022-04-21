Ian Blackford calls Boris Johnson a ‘liar’ in House of Commons

Scottish National Party leader Ian Blackford called Boris Johnson a "liar" in the House of Commons on Thursday (21 April).

"Because at the very heart of this scandal, there is one thing that needs to be said... the prime minister of the United Kingdom is a liar. I don't say that lightly," Blackford said.

MPs are set to vote today on whether Johnson should be investigated for misleading Parliament over the Partygate scandal.

