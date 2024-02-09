Iceland volcano’s spectacular second eruption of 2024 captured in drone footage

Drone footage captures a volcano in south west Iceland erupting for the second time in 2024.

Fountains of lava spewed from a fissure near the capital of Reykjavik on Thursday 8 February - in what is the third volcanic eruption in the area since December.

Spectacular footage of pools and fountains of lava spewing from the fissure on the Reykjanes peninsula.

Lava shot more than 50m into the air and coast guard helicopters were seen flying over the peninsula early on Thursday morning to witness the eruption.

The nearby town of Grindavik had already been evacuated during the last eruption on 14 January.