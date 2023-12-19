Watch moment Iceland volcano erupts after weeks of warnings

This is the moment a volcano in Iceland finally erupts, sending plumes of lava into the night sky.

The Grindavik volcano in southwest Iceland erupted on Monday evening (18 December) after weeks of uncertainty.

“Eruption has started north of Grindavík, north of Sundhnukur,” the Icelandic Met Office said, adding that the eruption began just a few kilometres north of the fishing town which was earlier evacuated following scores of earthquakes.

Authorities said a helicopter would be going in the air shortly to “confirm the exact location and size of the eruption”.