Representative Ilhan Omar played a recording of an Islamophobic death threat she received, during a press conference on Tuesday.

The Democratic representative for Minnesota was addressing media after recent attacks from Republican congressional colleagues Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene. GOP leadership has so far failed to reprimand the pair who have repeatedly referred to Ms Omar as the "jihad squad".

As Ms Omar held her phone to the microphone, a male voice is heard saying "You f***ing Muslim piece of s***... you f***ing traitor, you will not live any longer".

Sign up to our US evening newsletter here