An audience member on BBC Question Time slammed a discussion between MPs over immigrants as “disgusting.”

The debate on Thursday night (13 February), followed the Home Office's recent move making it nearly impossible for refugees arriving by small boat to gain British citizenship.

During the show, the audience member condemned the treatment of immigrants, saying, “It’s disgusting how we’re talking about human beings who are genuinely seeking asylum.”

He also criticised successive governments for “creating the problems” and blaming immigrants.

"It’s the element of calling these people invaders or dehumanizing them so that we can point a finger at them and say, you're the reason that we've got a housing shortage.”