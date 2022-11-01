Independent TV
Indian prime minister visits site of deadly bridge collapse in Gujarat
India’s prime minister Narendra Modi visited the site of a deadly bridge collapse in his home state, Gujarat, on Tuesday, 1 November.
At least 135 people were killed after a 140-year-old bridge over the Machchu river built during British rule gave way just days after it reopened following repair work.
The Indian prime minister visited the disaster site before meeting survivors in hospital.
Police have arrested nine people as part of their investigation into the collapse.
01:21