An unexpected sight unfolded in an Indian village when a wandering tiger perched itself on a wall in front of a stunned crowd.

The animal had wandered out of the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, located in Pilibhit district of Uttar Pradesh, on Monday night (25 December) and remained on the brick wall into Tuesday morning, spending more than six hours there.

It was seen standing on the compound wall of a Gurudwara as a large crowd watched on.

The tiger was later tranquilised and caught by a rescue team from the Pilibhit reserve.