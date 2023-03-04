Fire rips through fuel storage depot in Indonesia, killing at least 16

Footage shows a fire ripping through a fuel depot and nearby houses in Indonesia’s capital Jakarta.

At least 16 people have died and more than a dozen are missing under the rubble of charred buildings after the blaze broke out on Friday night (3 March).

Fire officials said around 260 firefighters and 52 fire engines attended the scene, with the blaze eventually extinguished just before midnight, after it tore through the area for more than two hours.

More than 1,300 people were displaced by the fire and are taking shelter in government offices and a sports stadium.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.