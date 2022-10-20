Moment giant dome of Jakarta mosque collapses during major fire

The dome of the Jami Mosque in North Jakarta, Indonesia, caught fire and collapsed on Wednesday (19 October).

Footage shows flames and a thick cloud of smoke billowing from the site as the structure crashes to the ground.

Police confirmed that no one was injured in the incident and the mosque was undergoing renovation works at the time.

“We have discussed the possibility of continuing the renovation... the most important [thing] is we can use [the mosque] again soon,” Jakarta’s acting governor, Heru Budi Hartono, said on Thursday, per the Deccan Herald.

