Asylum seekers have filmed footage of inside the controversial Bibby Stockholm barge after spending their first night on board.

The migrants spent their first night on the vessel in Portland Port on Monday.

Footage of inside the barge has now been obtained by the BBC. One migrant said: “Our room is small, we can't even put clothes in the closet for one person. It's like a prison here - the sound of locks and security checks makes it feel like I'm entering Alcatraz. It's terrible they're wanting to house 500 people here.”