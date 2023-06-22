Sunak cracks joke as he reacts to interest rates hitting 15-year high

Rishi Sunak cracked jokes about missing out on lunch as he reacted to news that the Bank of England has lifted UK interest rates to a 15-year high.

Speaking from a warehouse in Kent, the prime minister said everything about his visit was “superb”, but that his team was “a little bit sad that there was no meatballs at lunch”.

Aside from the awkward joke, Mr Sunak moved to assure the British public that “we are going to get through this”.

“I am totally, 100 per cent on it, it is going to be okay and we are going to get through this,” he said.